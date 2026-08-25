15-Year-Old Boy Fights Wild Boar to Save Himself, Holds It Tight Till Fire Team Rescues Him

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Banki, Cuttack: In a brave act, a 15-year-old boy fought with a wild boar to save his life and held it tight till the fire service team reached and rescued both.

The incident took place while the boy had gone to the River to attend natural call near Gopalpur village under Banki area of Cuttack district at about 8:30 AM today.

The brave boy has been identified as Suman Behera.

As per reports, Suman had gone to the riverside to attend nature’s call when a wild boar attacked him. To save himself, he wrestled with the animal and managed to hold it tightly so that it could not attack him further. He then shouted for help.

Hearing his cries, locals rushed to the spot and were stunned to see the boy’s courageous effort. They immediately informed the Fire Services team.

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Till the rescue team arrived and took control of the wild boar, the boy held on to it firmly, even though the animal was trying hard to free itself. When the fire personnel tried to catch the boar, it doubled its efforts to escape, but the boy showed exceptional bravery and did not let go.

Finally, the Fire team successfully rescued both the boy and the huge boar.

The boy had sustained injuries in the fight. He was admitted to Banki Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment. His health condition is stated to be stable.

The locals are all praise for the bravery of the young boy.