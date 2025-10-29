15 students of Ravenshaw University’s East Hostel fall ill due to food poisoning

Advertisement

Cuttack: As many as 15 students of the East Hostel of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack of Odisha have fallen ill due to food poisoning. All of them have been admitted to SCB Medical.

As per information, as many 15 students of the hostel fell ill. Within no time they were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. They have been admitted to the hospital. However, as per latest reports, their health condition is said to be stable.

It has been found that they have fallen victim of food poisoning. From the preliminary reports, it has been learnt that the drinking water in the hostel was contaminated. The water sample has been sent for testing. The hostel inmates had rice, roti, egg tadka and fry yesterday night. About 180 students stay in this hostel.