15 students of KISS clear Odisha Civil Services, flounder Achyuta Samanta congratulates

Bhubaneswar: As many as 15 students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have cleared Odisha Civil Services, (OCS) Examination-2022, results of which were declared by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Saturday.

They are Nandakishor Patra, and Nilamadhab Patra from Kalahandi; Rajes Kisan, and Suman Kujur from Sambalpur; Sanjeev Hasdah, Tikilimani Soren, Rameswar Hembram, and Lambodar Hembram from Mayurbhanj; Biswanatha Ranjan Kishan from Sundargarh; Jagajivan Majhi from Bolangir, Runita Pradhan from Kandhamal, and Shyama Madi from Malakangiri.

The success of numerous students from KISS in prestigious competitive exams such as the Odisha Civil Services Exam has brought great joy to both the students and their parents.

Each year, a growing number of students achieve success in such crucial examinations, but this year stands out with about 15 students excelling in the OCS. Additionally, KISS students consistently demonstrate success in a variety of competitive exams annually.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, expressed his satisfaction and congratulated all the successful students. He emphasized that KISS prioritizes the well-being of its students, focusing not only on education but also on sports and holistic development. Special coaching arrangements are made for national and regional level entrance and competitive examinations.

He also extended his gratitude to the faculty members of KISS for their dedicated efforts.