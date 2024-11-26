15 OAS officers promoted in Odisha, check details

By Subadh Nayak
odisha government promotion

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today promoted 15 OAS (Odisha Administrative Services) officers and gave them new appointments, informed the General Administration & Public Grievances Department.

“…The following OAS Gr.A (Junior Branch) officers are notionally promoted to the rank of OAS Gr.A (Senior Branch) w.e.f. 01.10.2022 on ad hoc basis, in Level-13 of the “Pay Matrix” as specified in the First Schedule of the O.R.S.P. Rules, 2017, for a period not exceeding one year or till receipt of recommendation of OPSC or till their retirement, which is earlier, without prejudice to the claim of others,” read the notification issued by department.

SL No Name of the OAS Gr. A (JB) officer Smt./Shri Present place of posting
1 Damrudhar Mallick BDO, Kashinagar
2 Ramesh Kumar Jena BDO, Badamba
3 Dilip Kumar Pradhan Tahasildar, Bamra
4 Hemanta Kumar Mohanta BDO, Tangi-Choudwar
5 Durga Charan Murmu Tahasildar, Kuliana
6 Suman Kishore Dungdung Deputy Collector, O/o the Sub-Collector, Phulbani
7 Priyadarshani Mirdha BDO, Birmaharajpur
8 Mathedius Lakra Deputy Collector, O/o the Collector, Kandhamal
9 Dharmaraj Majhi BDO, Jaipatna
10 Sarat Majhi BDO, Dabugaon
11 Jitendra Kumar Mishra BDO, Sanakhemundi
12 Sagarika Priyadarshini Under Secretary to Govt., ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department
13 Sipak Kumar Patra Land Officer, BDA, Bhubaneswar
14 Anil Kumar Kullu BDO Dhankunda
15 Niranjan Kumar Sha P.S to the deputy Speaker, O.L.A, Bhubaneswar
