15 OAS officers promoted in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today promoted 15 OAS (Odisha Administrative Services) officers and gave them new appointments, informed the General Administration & Public Grievances Department.

“…The following OAS Gr.A (Junior Branch) officers are notionally promoted to the rank of OAS Gr.A (Senior Branch) w.e.f. 01.10.2022 on ad hoc basis, in Level-13 of the “Pay Matrix” as specified in the First Schedule of the O.R.S.P. Rules, 2017, for a period not exceeding one year or till receipt of recommendation of OPSC or till their retirement, which is earlier, without prejudice to the claim of others,” read the notification issued by department.