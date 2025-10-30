15 foot long rare King Cobra rescued from house in Odisha’s Rayagada district, watch

Advertisement

Muniguda: In a rare catch, a 15-foot long King Cobra has been rescued from a house in Muniguda area under Rayagada district of Odisha on Thursday. The snake catcher later released the huge snake into the forest.

As per the information received, a huge King Cobra, also known as Ahiraj, was sighted by family members in their house on the outskirts of Muniguda today. Frightened, they immediately called for a snake catcher from Munikhol.

Upon receiving the information, the young snake catcher, identified as Jalandhar Gumpha, reached the spot and rescued the huge snake.

Observation revealed that it was a 15-foot-long King Cobra.

The snake catcher exhibited the huge reptile to eager onlookers and then took it with him. He later released the King Cobra into its natural habitat at a secluded location in the forest near the nearby Masani water body.

The snake catcher stated that this is a rare species of King Cobra, rarely spotted in Odisha, and more commonly found in China and Japan.

Watch the video here: