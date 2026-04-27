15 Child labourers rescued while being trafficked in Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: The police have rescued 15 child labourers including minor boys and girls while they were being trafficked from Malkangiri district to Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, they were going to work as migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh. They were travelling without their guardians. All the rescued children are currently being detained in Malkangiri Adarsh ​​police station and will be handed over to Child Protection Committee later.

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This incident took place while the state government has implemented a state draft in coordination with nine departments to eradicate child labor. In addition, training has been given to district labor officers and police officers to strictly implement the Child and Juvenile Labor Act, 1986.

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