Watch: 148 Lichen species with potential anti-cancer properties identified in Odisha’s Simlipal

Baripada: It is matter of happy and great news for the people of entire Odihsa that as many as 148 Lichen species with potential anti-cancer properties identified in Similipal National Park.

According to reports, a team of researchers from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCB University) in Baripada found 148 Lichen species in Similipal National Park. This is the highest ever Lichen species found in Odisha.

Out of the total Lichen species found from the core, buffer, and transition zones of the Similipal, Physciella melanchra was found for the first time in India, while Cladonia fruticulosa is a first for Odisha.

Many of the Lichen species, now stored at the MSCB University, contain compounds such as thermoquinone, zeorin, and azelaic acid, which have potential anti-cancer effects and support the development of new medicines.