140 vehicles inducted by Odisha forest department for wildlife protection

Bhubaneswar: The forest department of Odisha has inducted ‘Yodha’ and ‘Thar’ to guard the illegal poaching of wild animals, to extinguish forest fires in Odisha, in a special programme at Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In a special programme arranged in the Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar, around 140 new vehicles were inducted into the Odisha forest department. Chief Forest Conservator, Debidutta Biswal and PCCF wildlife Sukanta Kumar Nanda inaugurated the special programme.

‘Yodha’ manufactured by Tata company and ‘Thar’ of Mahindra were inducted into the forest department vehicles in the programme. To strengthen the wildlife security, three new vehicles packed with advanced technologies have been engaged by the forest department.

As many as 51 all-terrain vehicles, 41 fire brigades and 47 fire prevention and safety vehicles were also inducted by the forest department. The all-terrain vehicles can travel through difficult and muddy roads. These vehicles will be used in patrolling, monitoring and for surveillance purposes. The fire brigades will be used to extinguish forest fires and can hold up to 1000 litres of water.