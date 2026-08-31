14-year-old boy ends life as parents deny to give money for mobile recharge in Balangir

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Balangir: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 14-year-old boy ended his life after his parents allegedly denied to give him money to recharge his mobile in Balangir district today.

The minor boy, who is identified as Debendra Banchhor, a class nine student of Kuliaadar village under Kantabanji police limits of the district reportedly asked Rs 350 to his parents to recharge his mobile phone so that he could use internet. However, as his parents expressed their inability to give money, he had an argument with the family members.

Following the argument, Debendra left the house and later was found hanging from a tree, around half a kilometre away from the village.

After receiving information from some villagers, the family members reached the spot and soon rushed him to the Kantabanji Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. But unfortunately doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Kantabanji police also reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, informed the police.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the locality following the unfortunate death of the minor boy due to a dispute with his family members over mobile recharge.

NB: This news has been written for information purpose only. Life is precious and nothing is more important than life and we request people of all ages to refrain from taking such extreme step.