14 OAS Officers promoted as IAS Officers, allocated Odisha cadre

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Bhubaneswar: A total of 14 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers have been promoted as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a formal notification in this regard on Thursday.

These 14 OAS officers have been promoted to IAS on the basis of vacancies fixed for the 2025 select list. The appointment has been made with the approval of the President as per the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 and Appointment by Promotion Regulations, 1955.

After the promotion, all the officers have been allotted to the Odisha cadre and they will remain on probation till further orders.

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14 officers promoted to IAS are:

Surya Narayan Dash, Sumita Sarkar, Balamakunda Bhuyan, Soudamini Sethi, Madhumita Nayak, Jyotirmayee Pradhan, Madhumita Nayak, Babita Mohanty, Anuj Kumar Das Pattanaik, Jyotiranjan Mishra, Surendra Kumar Panda, Subhra Mohanty, Sanghamitra Satpathy Himansu Sekhar Behera

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