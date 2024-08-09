14 new govt degree colleges inaugurated in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today inaugurated 14 new Government Degree colleges in eight districts of the State.

The eight districts where the Higher Education Minister inaugurated the new Government Degree colleges through video conferencing are Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

The 14 new degree colleges are situated at Tiring in Mayurbhanj district; Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district; Gurundia and Nuagaon in Sundargarh district; Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna in Koraput district; Jharigaon, Kosagumuda, Raighar and Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district; Kashipur and Ramanaguda in Rayagada district; Dharakote in Ganjam district; and Khajuripada of Kandhamal district.

The Minister inaugurated the new colleges in the presence of all the officers and employees of the Higher Education Department, Collectors of the respective districts, and Block Development Officers.

“Education is the only medium through which the youth can empower themselves and usher change in society. These new 14 Government Degree colleges in the remote will revolutionise education,” the Minister said adding that in addition to creating interest in higher education among the students, the dropout percentage will decrease through these new colleges.

Minister conveyed his best wishes to the principals and students of the new Degree Colleges, government officers and people’s representatives through video conferencing.