14 Gates Of Hirakud Open, 5 Coastal Districts Put On High Alert, Minister Reviews Flood Situation

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Bhubaneswar: Due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, the water level at Hirakud Dam is rising rapidly. 14 gates of Hirakud Dam are currently open to release excess water.

The water level in the Hirakud reservoir stands at 624.10 ft. Officials said more gates may be opened by this evening. In view of this, Collectors of Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha have been asked to remain on higher alert than the forecast.

All districts in the Mahanadi basin have been put on alert. It takes around 40 hours for the flood water to reach Munduli. By that time, the discharged water is expected to be flushed out from Munduli. However, low-lying areas have already started witnessing flood water. Panic gripped locals again after 14 gates were opened.

Flood Situation Across Odisha:

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the flood situation with Collectors of affected districts through video conferencing from Lok Seva Bhawan. Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department, SRC, IMD and Water Resources officials were also present.

At present, 15 districts of the state are affected by floods. 57 blocks, 446 Gram Panchayats and 1,362 villages have been affected.11 urban areas with 174 wards are also impacted.

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Around 7 lakh people have been affected and 2,88,943 people are marooned.

Districts like Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore continue to remain waterlogged in many areas.

Rivers including Kushabhadra, Ib, Jalaka, Rushikulya, Baitarani and Brahmani are flowing below the danger mark.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation and rescue and relief operations are underway in affected areas.

Watch the video here: