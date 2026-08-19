14-Foot Giant Python Rescued In Bhadrak Village, Sparks Panic Amid Baitarani Floods, Watch

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Bhadrak: Panic gripped Maisipur village under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha yesterday night after a 14-foot giant python was spotted on a village road.

According to locals, the massive snake was seen slithering on the roadside. Fear spread quickly among villagers who alerted the forest department after managing to rescue the reptile.

Residents suspect the python may have been washed down by the floodwaters of the Baitarani River. With the area already reeling under flood, the sudden appearance of the giant snake has added to the fear.

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Forest officials reached the spot and rescued the python. It will be released into a safe forest area after a health check, the forest officials said.

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