14 fishermen trapped as 2 boats get stranded in mid-sea in Odisha, watch

Paradeep: At least 14 fishermen have got trapped in the middle of the sea after two boats stranded due to engine failure on Thursday morning in Odisha. The Coast Guard and Marine Police are carrying out the rescue operation.

According to information, two boats named Dharmashaka-2 and Dharmashaka-3 went to the sea for fishing. During fishing, the boat named Dharmashakha-2 suddenly broke down. And it was being towed by a boat named Dharmashakha-3.

However, at this time, the rope of Dharmashakha-3 boat torn and hence both the boats got stranded there. The two boats were found floating in a helpless condition as the engines of two boats stopped working.

Efforts are being made by the Coast Guard and Marine Police to rescue the trapped boat with the help of other boats.

It is to be noted that rain is continuing across the state today under the effect of low pressure.

Update:

The 2 boats that were stuck mid-sea have been rescued along with 14 fishermen. 2 tugboats of Paradeep Port carried out the rescue.

Watch the video here:

Also read: All schools in Puri to remain shut today due to heavy rain