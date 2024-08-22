14 districts in Odisha at risk of earthquakes, Gajapati prone to landslides

Bhubaneswar: Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today informed that as many as 14 districts of Odisha are at risk of earthquakes while Gajapati is prone to landslide.

In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta, Pujari informed the State Assembly that Gajapati is the only district in the state that has the highest prone areas i.e., 129 possible landslide-prone areas.

He further informed that house that coordination meetings are being held between various departments, Meteorological Centre, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kerala to reduce the risk of landslides. An agreement has been signed between OSDMA and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for further surveys.

Similarly, 14 districts of the state namely Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are falling in zone-3 earthquake area, he added.

Speaking about the State government’s action plan, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister stated that the state government is emphasizing to mitigate the risk of earthquake-related incidents and take steps in a planned manner.