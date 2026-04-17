14 cities cross 40°C in Bhubaneswar; red warning issued for 11 districts

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Bhubaneswar: Intense heat wave conditions continue to grip Odisha, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in at least 14 cities. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for 11 districts as western Odisha witnesses a sharp rise in temperature.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature touched 43.7°C, while Bhawanipatna recorded 42.5°C. Balangir, Sambalpur and Hirakud registered 42.2°C each, followed by Rourkela at 41.6°C. Malkangiri and Talcher also reported temperatures around 40°C.

According to weather officials, the maximum temperature is likely to increase further by 2 to 3°C over the next two days and remain stable for the following three days. After this period, another rise of 2 to 3°C is expected across several districts.

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The red warning for extreme heat conditions will remain in effect for most parts of western Odisha till April 20. Meanwhile, parts of north and coastal Odisha are likely to experience Kalbaisakhi rains accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds.

A yellow warning has also been issued for 13 districts due to the possibility of lightning, rainfall and strong winds. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid exposure to extreme heat during peak daytime hours.

Also Read: Heatwave continues to sweep Odisha as 43.7°C recorded in Titilagarh