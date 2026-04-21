14 children rescued from train In Bhadrak

Advertisement

Bhadrak: As many as 14 children were rescued from a train in Bhadrak with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Child Helpline officials. The rescue operation was carried out following a tip-off received by the State Child Protection Unit.

According to reports, the children were being transported from Bihar via the Jan Shatabdi Express. Acting swiftly on the information, the Bhadrak Child Helpline alerted authorities, after which a search operation was launched across multiple coaches.

The children were eventually traced and rescued from Jajpur railway station by the railway police. After the rescue, all of them were brought to Bhadrak for further care and verification.

Advertisement

Authorities are now investigating who was transporting the children and the purpose behind it. Both the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Child Helpline are conducting a detailed probe into the matter.

In a related incident, a two-day-old baby boy was rescued earlier from a train at Khurda Road Railway Station. The infant is suspected to have been abandoned by the mother shortly after birth. The RPF recovered the newborn and ensured immediate assistance.

Officials are treating both incidents with urgency, raising concerns over child safety and trafficking possibilities.

Also Read: Heatwave forces schools to be closed across Odisha