14 accused persons including 5 Sarpanches, 2 AEs, 1 Accountant, 1 Tax Collector and 5 others convicted in different Vigilance cases; Check details

Cuttack: In what can be consider as a historic day for the Odisha Vigilance, it witnessed a total of 6 convictions in a day (Corruption, Trap & Da) during which 14 ACCUSED PERSONS were convicted and given different jail terms by the Vigilance courts today.

A many as 14 accused persons including 5 Sarpanches, 2 AEs, 1 Accountant, 1 Tax Collector and 5 others were convicted in different Vigilance cases today. Have a look at the cases and convictions of today:

I) 5 FORMER SARAPANCHES UNDER UDALA BLOCK, DIST-MAYURBHANJ AND ONE ELECTRICAL SUPPLIER (PRIVATE PERSON) CONVICTED IN VIGILANCE CORRUPTION CASE

As many as five Sarpanches namely Sita Baskey, former Sarpanch of Khaladi GP, Mohadev Tudu, Former Sarpanch of Sidamchandrapur GP, Basen Marandi, Former Sarpanch of Radho GP, Jatindra Singh, Former Sarpanch of Badasingaria GP, and Budhiram Singh, Former Sarpanch of Kundabai G.P, under Udala Block, Dist-Mayurbhanj and 6) Sri Sanjay Kumar Das, Electrical supplier of Baripada who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case U/s 13(2)r/w 13(1)(c)(d) P.C. Act.1988/409/468/477-A/120-B IPC for misappropriation of Govt. money by showing undue favour to the supplier by installing substandard sodium vapor light in their locality, were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.

The Court sentenced the all convicts namely 1) Sita Baskey, 2) Mohadev Tudu, 3) Basen Marandi, 4) Jatindra Singh, 5) Budhiram Singh, and 6) Sanjay Kumar Das to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years each and to pay fine.

Swain, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and Santanu Das, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Baripada conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

II) FORMER AE, ITDA, CHAMPUA, KEONJHAR, 2) FORMER JE, ITDA, CHAMPUA, KEONJHAR (A/P-AE (CIVIL), MAHANADI NORTH DIVISION, JAGATPUR, CUTTACK AND ONE PRIVATE PERSON CONVICTED IN VIGILANCE CORRUPTION CASE AND SENT TO JAIL.

A total of three persons namely Sivananda Pattanaik, Former AE, ITDA, Champua, Keonjhar (Retired), Shaktiranjan Singhsamanta, Former JE, ITDA, Champua, Keonjhar (A/P-AE (Civil), Mahanadi North Division, Jagatpur, Cuttack), and Chaturbhuja Behera, Executant (Private person), who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) of PC Act, 1988/409/468/471/120-B IPC for misappropriation of Govt. money through substandard work in respect of execution of the project namely ‘construction of PCB over Mermeda Nalla’ in Champua Block, Dist-Keonjhar, were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar.

The Court sentenced the all convicts namely 1) Sivananda Pattanaik, 2) Shaktiranjan Singhsamanta, and 3) Chaturbhuja Behera to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years each and to pay fine.

Today, all the convicts Sivananda Pattanaik, Shaktiranjan Singhsamanta and Chaturbhuja Behera were sent to jail custody to serve their sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Shaktiranjan Singhsamanta, A/P-AE (Civil), Mahanadi North Division, Jagatpur, Cuttack, and stoppage of pension of Sri Sivananda Pattanaik, Former AE, ITDA, Champua, Keonjhar (Retired) following their conviction.

Naik, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and Santanu Das, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Baripada conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

III) FORMER LAW MOHARIR-CUM-TAX COLLECTOR, CUTTACK MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, CUTTACK CONVICTED IN VIGILANCE CORRUPTION CASE AND SENT TO JAIL.

Usman Khan, Former Law Moharir-cum-Tax Collector (Retired), Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act 1988/409 IPC, for misappropriation of Govt. money collected as fine from defaulting persons as municipal dues, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine.

Further, the convict Sk. Usman Khan, Former Law Moharir-cum-Tax Collector (Retired) was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Usman Khan, Former Law Moharir-cum-Tax Collector (Retired) following his conviction.

Bharat Chandra Sethi, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Rakesh Sahu, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

IV) CITY LEVEL TECHNICAL CELL (CLTC), PROFESSIONAL AT DRDA-CUMDUDA, ANGUL CONVICTED IN VIGILANCE TRAP CASE AND SENT TO JAIL.

Srikanta Mohapatra, City Level Technical Cell (CLTC), professional at DRDA-cum-DUDA, Angul (Terminated from service), who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a complainant in order to process data in computer for passing of bill under PMAY Scheme, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine.

Further, the convict Srikanta Mohapatra, City Level Technical Cell was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Ghadei, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Dillip Mohanty, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Angul conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

V) FORMER ACCOUNTANT, O/O DFO (TERRITORIAL), SUNDARGARH CONVICTED IN DA CASE.

Hemanta Kumar Mishra, Former Accountant, office of DFO (Territorial), Sundargarh (Retired), who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets (DA), was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.1,00,000/-.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Hemanta Kumar Mishra, Former Accountant (Retired), office of DFO (Territorial), Sundargarh following his conviction.

The Court has also passed orders for confiscation of disproportionate assets of Hemanta Kumar Mishra, Former Accountant to the tune of Rs.3,40,669/-to the State.

Sidheswar Sahu, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Shyam Sundar Mishra, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sundargarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

VI) FORMER AREA MANAGER AND FORMER DEPOT IN-CHARGE, BOTH OF MARKFED, JAGANNATHPUR, GANJAM CONVICTED IN VIGILANCE CORRUPTION CASE.