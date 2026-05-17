13th International Art of Giving Day celebrated in Bhubaneswar, watch

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Bhubaneswar: On the call of educationist and social worker and founder of ‘Art of Giving’ (AOG) Dr Achyuta Samanta, this year the Thirteenth International Art of Giving Day was celebrated in 190 countries including India across 6 continents of the world.

Along with this, the program was organized in 222 FIVB member countries, 50 thousand places internationally, 28 states of India, 8 Union Territories and all the cities and towns of the country.

Followers of Art of Giving and well-wishers from all the districts, blocks and panchayats of Odisha joined the Art of Giving campaign. This day was celebrated in 20 thousand places of Odisha.

The 13th Art of Giving event in Bhubaneswar was celebrated on a grand scale, with people from different walks of life participating.

On the occasion, the AOG ‘Theme Song’ sung by renowned Bollywood singer Shaan was launched at a grand event in the capital city of Odisha. Two books on Art of Giving were also released.

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MP Ravi Narayan Behera, Indian tennis star Padma Bhushan awardee Leander Paes, Tibetan Buddhist Guru and Spiritual Director of Switzerland-based Ripa International Center Jigme Rinpoche, Baba Narayan Das, Femina Miss India Nikita Porwal, and Odia film director Ashok Pati attended the programme as chief guests.

They lauded the efforts of Dr Achyuta Samanta. The guests said that if everyone makes Art of Giving a habit in daily life, it can bring happiness and help build a healthy society.

Renowned physician Dr Vidyut Das, Rotarian Ajay Agarwal, and KIIT Professor Kumar Devdutt were conferred with the prestigious AOG Hero Award for their outstanding work in social service. Each received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. KIIT, KISS, and Art of Giving founder Dr Achyuta Samanta delivered the welcome address, while KIIT University Vice Chancellor Professor Sharanjit Singh proposed the vote of thanks.

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