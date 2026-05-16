13th edition of Art of Giving celebrated in 190 countries

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Bhubaneswar: The 13th edition of Art of Giving is being celebrated in 190 countries. This year, at the call of educationist and philanthropist and founder of Art of Giving Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the 13th International Art of Giving Day is being celebrated in 190 countries across 6 continents of the world. In addition, it is being celebrated in all cities and towns of 222 FIVB member countries, 1,000 places in the world, 28 states of India, 8 Union Territories.

Similarly, followers and well-wishers of Art of Giving have joined in all the districts, headquarters, blocks and panchayats of Odisha. While the International Art of Giving Day is celebrated in a total of 50,000 places in the world, this day is being celebrated in 20,000 places in Odisha. On the occasion of the 13th International Art of Giving Day, the Art of Giving has had a direct impact on about 2.5 crore people, including followers and well-wishers. The Art of Giving has been organized in various parts of the world and in various cities of India. People from all walks of life are participating in it.

Every year, the International Art of Giving has a special theme. This year’s theme is Share to Sign. This means that by sharing happiness with others, one also improves oneself.

This year, the Art of Giving has made arrangements to distribute volleyballs and nets in more than 3,000 places in Odisha. With the inspiration of Dr. Achyuta Samanta for the development of sports, 9,100 volleyballs have been distributed this year to create a sense of harmony and friendship among the youth.

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The 13th Art of Giving mega event will be held on May 17 at Hotel May Fair, Bhubaneswar. People from different walks of life are joining in. On this occasion, the Art of Giving ‘Theme Song’ sung by renowned Hollywood singer Shaan will be launched. One of the attractions of this program is Indian tennis star Padma Bhushan Leander Paes, Tibetan Buddhist Guru and Spiritual Director of Switzerland-based Ripa International Center Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche and Femina Miss India Nikita Porwal.

Like every year, this year too, people who have done outstanding work in the field of social service will be honored and awarded with the ‘AOG’ Hero Award by the Art of Giving. A cash prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given as the award. Renowned doctor Dr. Vidyut Das, Rotarian Ajay Agarwal and KIIT Professor Kumar Devdutt will be awarded the prestigious AOG Hero Award.