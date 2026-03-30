1,399 Attacks on Govt Officials in Odisha Over 2 Years: CM Mohan Majhi Reports

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently told the Odisha Legislative Assembly that the state’s government officials have faced 1,399 cases of violence and misconduct in the last two years. These incidents, happening from 2022 until now, paint a troubling picture of rising aggression towards public servants, no matter their rank.

Looking at the numbers, 2023 saw the most cases—733 incidents. In 2022, there were 535, and this year already has 131, even though we’re not through it yet. Majhi shared these stats in a written reply to BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera, just to show how tough things have gotten for workers on duty.

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Digging into where this is happening, Mayurbhanj tops the list with 126 incidents. Balasore is next with 104, and Bhubaneswar, under UPD, reported 98. Ganjam, Bhadrak, and Cuttack aren’t far behind, which means this problem stretches across both rural and urban parts of the state.

Majhi tried to reassure everyone by saying the government is cracking down on this kind of behavior. He stressed that police have clear orders: act fast and take strict legal steps against anyone who threatens or attacks a public servant. The state wants its officials to feel safe and keep the system running smoothly.