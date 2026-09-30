131 schools across four blocks of Bhadrak district will remain closed tomorrow

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Bhadrak: In view of the ongoing post-flood restoration work and to ensure the safety of students, Bhadrak district administration has announced closure of 131 schools across four blocks of the district.

According to Bhadrak district Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, 131 flood affected schools comprising 6 in Dhamnagar, 1 in Bhadrak, 73 in Chandabali, and 51 in Tihidi blocks will remain closed tomorrow.

Decision to close the 131 schools of the district has been taken to ensure the safety of students, the Collector informed.

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Meanwhile, the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for nine districts including Bhadrak saying these districts will witness rainfall in the next two days.

Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj are the nine districts which are likely to witness rainfall till October 2.