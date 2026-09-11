13-year-old girl dies of snake bite in Dhenkanal district

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 13-year-old girl died reportedly after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Hindol area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

The minor girl, Srabani Sahu of Bhagabanpur village under Hindol police station area of the district, was allegedly bitten by the snake while she was sleeping in the house last night.

After Srabani raised an alarm, the family members tried to inquire what had happened to her. After they noticed the snake they soon rushed her to Hindol Hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to Anugola District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as her condition deteriorated and breathed her last while undergoing medication.

Advertisement

Srabani was a class seven student of Bhaktapur Primary School. Her death due to the snakebite has sent shock waves across the locality.

Srabani’s body would be handed over to the bereaved family members after postmortem, said sources.