13-year-old girl dies in Koraput as wall collapses on her during thunderstorm

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Koraput: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 13-year-old girl died reportedly after a wall collapsed on her during a thunderstorm in Kundura block of Koraput district this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Harijan.

As predicted by the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied by rain and strong winds occurred in the area. However, the wall of Saraswati’s house collapsed on her when she had gone outside her house to collect clothes around 5 PM.

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As she sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding profusely, her family members rushed her to the Jeypore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Unfortunately, the doctors declared Saraswati brought dead.

Sources said, the body of Saraswati, who is a Class VII student of Kundura Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), has been kept at the hospital for postmortem, to be done tomorrow.

Also Read: Two Girl Students Die As Primary School Boundary Wall Collapses On Them