13-year-old drowns in Kathajodi River, another youth swept away in Brahmani River

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Kataka/Anugola: In unfortunate incident, a 13-year-old by drowned in Kathajodi River in Kataka while another youth was swept away in Brahmani River in Anugola district.

One Aryan Saha, a Class VIII student of Gopalpur Maa Tarini Vidyapith School had gone to the river with two of his friends. However, all of them were being swept away.

On noticing the trio, some locals rushed to the spot after hearing the boys’ cries for help and rescued two of the boys. However, Aryan was swept away before he could be reached out. Later, the firefighter also reached the spot and recovered his body.

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In another such incident, two youths Om Patnaik of Badadanda Sahi and his friend Rinku Das of Karigarapada along with others had gone to the Kakudi bathing ghat of the river in Talacher area of Anugola district to take bath this morning.

But, both of them were getting swept away due to heavy current of water. People present on the spot managed to rescue Om, while Rinku was swept away and remained untraceable till the last report was filed.

Later, Om was admitted at the local hospital in a critical condition. The incident has shocked everyone in the locality while the administration urged people to not to enter river.

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