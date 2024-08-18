13 booked, 91 vehicles seized during drive against drunken driving in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack conducted a rigorous drive against “drunken driving” “revers riding” under the “Safe City Drive” initiative last night and seized a total of 91 vehicles.

The drive was conducted under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police, Sanjeeb Panda, and DCP Bhubaneswar, Prateek Singh, with active participation from various police stations across Bhubaneswar.

The Bhubaneswar Traffic P.S- I & II were particularly active, by seizing 37 vehicles, including 26 four-wheelers and 11 two-wheelers. Among the high-end models such as Mitsubishi Pajero, Thar, Creta, Chevrolet Cruze, and MG Hector etc. are seized in this drive.

The traffic police also seized 5 vehicles involved in reverse riding using spikes, 1 vehicle for wrong-side driving, and 4 vehicles for drunken driving. The offenders, who were heavily intoxicated, attempted to evade capture by making U-turns and driving dangerously in reverse, police were prepared for such eventualities and used spikes to halt and seize these vehicles.

Criminal cases have been filed against 13 individuals who were found to be heavily intoxicated and engaged in reverse riding, with some even attempting to run over police personnel while obstructing them in the discharge of their duties. The police have adopted a “Zero Tolerance Approach” towards such reckless behaviour and are determined to bring these offenders to justice.

The Commissionerate Police has recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for those found guilty of drunken driving. Offenders will have to pay fines in court and obtain a release order before they can reclaim their seized vehicles.

