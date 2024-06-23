121 vehicles including expensive luxurious cars seized in Bhubaneswar for…

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has further intensified its drive against traffic violations under ‘safe city drive’ and seized 121 vehicles in Bhubaneswar for traffic rule violation including usage of mobile phone while driving.

According to the city police, police carried out the operation on Saturday night and seized 121 vehicles. Out of a total of 121 vehicles seized, BBSR- Traffic Police Station-I seized 32 vehicles, including 8 four-wheelers and 2 two-wheelers and Traffic Police Station-II seized 16 four-wheelers and 6 two-wheelers.

The police also collected a total fine of Rs 66,000 for various traffic violations including drunken driving, mobile phone use while driving, and reverse riding.

Under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, the enforcement drive was conducted across numerous police jurisdictions, including K.V. Nagar, Khandagiri, Jatni, Infocity, Airfield, Nayapalli, Saheednagar, Chandaka, Bharatpur, Badagada, Capital, Airport, Nandankana, Mancheswar, Laxmisagar, Tamando, Infovalley, Pahala, Balianta, Balaipatna, Maitribihar, and C.S. Pur. The operation also included Bhubaneswar Traffic Police Station-I & II, Cuttack Traffic Police Stations, and the Cuttack-NH Traffic Police Station.

The drive was meticulously planned and executed under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners of Police Prateek Shing DCP, BBSR UPD and Sri Prakash.R, DCP,Cuttack, targeting over 55 vulnerable points across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The primary focus was on violations such as drunken driving, reverse riding, using mobile phones while driving.

The seized vehicles included high-end models such as Mercedes, Mahindra Thar, Skoda Octavia, Jeep Compass, Nissan Sunny, Baleno, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 300, and Honda City. Additionally, Cuttack Traffic PS seized 17 vehicles, and NH Traffic PS seized 5 vehicles during the drive.At all police checkpoints, several violators attempted to evade capture by making U-turns and driving in reverse under the influence of alcohol. Prepared for such eventualities, the police teams deployed spikes to halt and seize these vehicles, resulting in the seizure of 24 four-wheelers and 8 two-wheelers for reverse riding.

Total, 23 cases were filed in court against the violators by Bhubaneswar UPD Police, who will now face fines to release their seized vehicles. Additionally, 44 cases were registered against traffic violators, with the police recommending the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Adopting a “Zero Tolerance Approach,” Twin City Police Commissioner Sri Sanjeeb Panda emphasized the critical importance of adhering to traffic rules. He appealed to the public to refrain from using mobile phones while driving, driving in reverse direction, and driving under the influence of alcohol. These measures are essential for ensuring road safety and protecting lives.

“The safety of our citizens is our top priority. We urge everyone to follow traffic rules diligently. Using mobile phones while driving, drunken driving, and reverse riding pose significant danger not only to the violators but also to other road users. Let us all co-operate to make our roads safer and ensure the safety of all,” said the Police Commissioner adding that such drive would continue further.

