12-year-old runs with intensine bulging out his stomach for 1.5 km to survive

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Berhampur: With lot of courage, a 12-year-boy ran for about 1.5 km to home carrying his intensine bulging out of his stomach at Tanarjipalli under Dharakote block of Ganjam district.

The Class 5 student, identified as Chinu Mallik, a native of Tanarjipalli of Ganjam district.

As per reports, the incident took place last Monday when Chinu was on his way to school on his bicyle ,which is around 3 km from his home. He met with an accident. A sharp object struck his abdomen, causing severe injury and resulting in his intestines protruding through the wound. Despite intense pain and heavy bleeding, the young boy did not panic.

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Chinu reportedly used his school uniform to secure the protruding intestines and ran around 1.5 kilometres to reach his home. He was subsequently taken on a relative’s motorcycle to the Badagada Community Health Centre (CHC) and given the severity of his condition, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur via ambulance.

Doctors in the paediatric surgery department immediately began an emergency operation. After several hours of complex surgery, the medical team successfully treated the boy. Chinu is now reportedly in stable condition and recovering.

Also Read: Decomposed Human Body Recovered From Forest Water Channel In Nayagada