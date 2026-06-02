12-Year-Old Charred to Death After Gas Cylinder Blasts in Tea Stall, Watch

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Sorada: In a tragic incident, a 12 year old minor boy was killed after the gas cylinder blasted in a tea stall in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place at the Dantalingi chhaka under Sorada Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as 12 year old Badal Muli of Gangapur village under Badagada Police limits. He was studying in Class 7.

As per reports, Badal Muli had come to his grandfather’s house to spend some holidays in the summer vacation. He was at the tea stall at Dantalingi Square when the incident took place. Badal was burnt alive in the fire as he could not get out.

After getting information, Sorada fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. However, by then the minor boy had already charred to death.

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Sorada police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation of the matter.

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Also read: Ganjam Man Dies After Stepping on Bomb While Grazing Pigs