12 workers injured, 5 of them critical as cement-laden truck overturns in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: At least 12 workers were injured and five of them were critical after a cement-laden truck on which they were traveling reportedly overturned in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district this evening.

Sources said that the workers who belong to Sarubil and Asanbani villages were reportedly returning home from Khandabandh in a cement-laden truck.

However, the driver of the vehicle lost control over it when they reached near the Kendujiani village under Thakurmunda police station limits following which the truck overturned, informed the sources.

Some locals rushed to the spot after getting information and carried out a rescue operation. They wheeled the 12 injured persons into Thakurmunda hospital for treatment. Later, five of them were shifted to Ghasipura hospital for further treatment as their condition was critical.

Meanwhile, the local police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.