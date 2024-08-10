12 women suspiciously fall victim to sorcery in Odisha’s Jajpur district, watch

Jajpur: In a rare incident, as many as 12 women suspiciously fell victim to sorcery practice in the Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

The women were seen behaving strangely. The incident took place in the Suninda Shabara Sahi under Nathasahi panchayat under Jajpur Sadar Police Station limit. Police have detained one person in this connection while his interrogation is going on.

As per reports, women have been falling victim to sorcery in this sahi for the last few days. Recently, worship had been arranged to get rid of this, but in vain.

Yesterday, as the women victims of sorcery revealed the name of Jagannath Barik of the village, the villagers got angry and went to his house. But he was not found at the home. Hence the villagers took away his family members.

After getting information about this Sadar police reached the village when a tense situation prevailed. Police rescued Jagannath’s family members.

Later, Jagannath was detained in the police station and the interrogation is underway.

On the other hand, Jagannath has said that he has nothing to do with this sorcery incident.

In this regard we sought opinion of paranormal investigator Deepak Behera, the chief functionary behind production of ‘Mana Ki Namana’ (MKN), who said that he can clarify only after reaching the spot and testing the situation with the help of the scientific equipment. However, from the visual that I saw, I guess some unnatural activity is going on over there, he added.

Watch the video here: