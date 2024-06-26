12 tons of stolen coal seized, 2 arrested in Cuttack

Cuttack: A special team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Odisha Crime Branch reportedly seized 12 tons of stolen coal and arrested two persons for their involvement.

A probe was initiated after tons of coal was seized in Dhamara area of Bhadrak district recently. Raids were conducted at different places of the state to bust the coal theft.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the RPF and Crime Branch reportedly conducted a raid near Kendrapara-Jagatpur canal road today and seized a truck when the stolen coal was being loaded.

Police also arrested two persons from the spot and identified them as Prasanjit Kumar Mandal of Jharkhand and forwarded them to the court. A truck and four pick-up vans were seized during the raid.