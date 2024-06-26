12 tons of stolen coal seized, 2 arrested in Cuttack

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Two arrested with stolen coal in Cuttack

Cuttack: A special team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Odisha Crime Branch reportedly seized 12 tons of stolen coal and arrested two persons for their involvement.

A probe was initiated after tons of coal was seized in Dhamara area of Bhadrak district recently. Raids were conducted at different places of the state to bust the coal theft.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the RPF and Crime Branch reportedly conducted a raid near Kendrapara-Jagatpur canal road today and seized a truck when the stolen coal was being loaded.

Police also arrested two persons from the spot and identified them as Prasanjit Kumar Mandal of Jharkhand and forwarded them to the court. A truck and four pick-up vans were seized during the raid.

Also Read: 3 Convicted In Odisha Vigilance Case, Details Here

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11745 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.