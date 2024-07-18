12 students from KIIT-DU qualify for Paris Olympics, Achyuta Samanta announces Rs 7 lakh each

Bhubaneswar: In a big achievement for KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) in Bhubaneswar, as many as 12 students have successfully qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 beginning July 26, bringing pride and joy to the institution.

The athletes who have earned their spots are — Amit Rohidas in Men’s Hockey, Kishore Kumar Jena in Javelin Throw; Parul Chaudhary in 3000m Steeplechase & 5000m; Priyanka in 20 km Race Walk & Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay; Annu Rani in Javelin Throw; Jyothi Yarraji in 100m Hurdles; Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Shot Put; Abha Khatua in Shot Put; Prachi in the 4x400m Relay Team; Ankita in 5000m; Paramjeet Singh Bisht in 20km Race Walk and Suraj Panwar in the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Team.

KIIT is the first university in the country to be sending the largest contingent of athletes among all universities in India.

The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has announced Rs 7 lakh to each of the athletes, encouraging them to give their best in the field and bring glory to the country.

Samanta congratulated the proud contingent at a special programme in Bhubaneswar, saying, “Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this prestigious stage.” He announced Rs 7 lakh cash support to each player. All 12 players, who are currently in various camps in different countries of Europe, joined the programme virtually.

Informing the media, Dr. Samanta said that KIIT & KISS is the first organization in India to send the highest number of players to the Olympics. He also mentioned that KIIT & KISS has produced 20 Olympians and 2 Paralympians who represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and will be representing the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics. KIIT & KISS is proud to have 7 Arjuna Awardees, he added.

“We are happy that 12 students from KIIT are participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, making us and the country proud. Give your best and shine with your achievements. The entire KIIT & KISS family stands behind you, cheering you on”, he said.

These talented athletes have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, earning their places among the world’s elite in their respective sports. Among others, Prof. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Jt. Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs, AIU; Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU; Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT-DU; Sanjaya Kumar Garnaik, Chief Athletic Coach; and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT-DU were also present.