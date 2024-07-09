12 snatching gang members arrested during Puri Ratha Yatra, here’s how you can get your lost phone

Puri: In a major breakthrough, police have arrested as many as 12 snatching gang members during Puri Ratha Yatra and seized a total of 70 mobile phones from their possessions.

Taking the advantage of the huge crowd during the Ratha Yatra in Puri, several snatchers including women were snatching mostly mobile phones from the devotees.

However, the alert security forces deployed on the Grand Road managed to arrest a total of 12 members of the snatching gang including three women.

Police also seized 70 mobile phones from their possessions and started to search for other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, Puri Police has appealed people who have lost their mobile phones during the Ratha Yatra to show their documents at Town Singhadwar and Seabeach Police stations to claim their phones.