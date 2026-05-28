12-hr Jeypore Bandh demanding revival of closed paper mill

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Jeypore: The Joint Action Committee had called a 12-hour bandh in Jeypore town in Koraput on Thursday demanding the revival and operationalisation of the paper mill. The paper mill has remained non-functional since 2016.

The bandh began at 6 AM and will continue till 6 PM. All offices, schools, colleges, and commercial establishments have been shut down.Vehicular movement was also severely affected as protesters blocked key roads.

The Protesters have highlighted severe financial distress faced by employees and support staff due to the prolonged closure of the mill. Thousands of families dependent on the unit are reportedly struggling for survival amid non-payment of salaries and pending dues for several years.

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After no outcome came from repeated discussions or inspections, the workers and employees called for 12-hour bandh.

Emergency services, ambulances, and vehicles carrying examinees have been exempted from the bandh restrictions.