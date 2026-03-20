12 houses of four family burnt to ashes in fire mishap in Jajpur, Properties worth lakhs destroyed

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Jajpur: A major fire broke out in Trilochanapur village in Jajapur, that reduced 12 houses of four families and properties worth lakhs of Rupees to ashes.

The house of one Pramananda Panda caught fire due to some unknown reason at night and spread into the other house in a short period of time.

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The fire has devastated the houses of four families.

The Fire service Department dispatched two fire brigade vehicles alomg with personnel to control the blaze. The reason behind the reason is unknown.