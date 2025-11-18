12 hours bandh observed in Keonjhar, Vehicular movement affected

Advertisement

Keonjhar: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is observing a 12 hour bandh in Keonjahr today. The shut down has come into effect from the morning.

The bandh is being observed to protest against the sexual assault of a differently abled minor girl in the Sadar Police station area.

The protesters have blocked the roads which has affected the vehicular movement in various areas with hundreds of vehicles stranded at the high ways. Markets have also been closed.

Meanwhile, essential services have been excluded from the shutdown.

A disabled minor girl was raped in the Banshpal Block Sadar police station area earlier on November 15. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Keonjhar District Hospital. A Bangladeshi has been arrested in this case.

