12-Hour Odisha Bandh Tomorrow, Home Department Alerts All Collectors

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Bhubaneswar: A 12-hour Odisha bandh has been called tomorrow from 6 AM to 6 PM. The Home Department has alerted all District Collectors in this regard.

The bandh call has been given by Naba Nirmana Krushak Sangathan and Naba Nirmana Yuva Chhatra Sangathan on Wednesday for a state-wide shutdown.

The bandh has been called over alleged errors in school textbooks. The student organization has alleged widespread errors in textbooks from Class 1 to Class 8.

The organization has demanded withdrawal of the erroneous textbooks and supply of revised books, along with the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

On the other hand, the government has said that necessary corrections have been made in the textbooks and the distribution of revised books has started.

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In view of tomorrow’s bandh, the State Home Department has alerted all District Collectors and District Magistrates. They have been asked to maintain law and order during the bandh and take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the Home Department’s letter, there could be road blockades at various places during the bandh, stopping of vehicles, burning of tyres and disruption of traffic. The district administrations have been asked to stay prepared in advance for this. The Home Department has directed to take steps to ensure that work in Central and State Government offices remains normal despite the bandh and to keep a watch on essential services.

The Home Department’s letter mentions that the Left parties including BJD and Congress have extended support to this agitation. Therefore, the administration will keep a special watch on law and order and transport system across the state regarding tomorrow’s 12-hour bandh.

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