12- hour Odisha Bandh today over school textbook errors

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Bhubaneswar: A 12-hour Odisha bandh is being observed across the state today from 6 AM to 6 PM over alleged errors in school textbooks.

The shutdown has been called by the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan and Naba Nirman Yuba Chhatra Sangathan.

The organisations have alleged that 1,678 errors have been identified in textbooks for Classes 1 to 8.

They claim the issues go beyond printing mistakes and include factual errors in the textbooks.

The protesters have demanded the withdrawal of the affected textbooks, distribution of corrected books to students and the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

Meanwhile, the School and Mass Education Department has said that the distribution of revised textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 has already begun after necessary corrections were made.

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Ahead of the Bandh, the Odisha Home Department alerted all District Collectors and District Magistrates and directed them to take preventive measures to maintain law and order.

Authorities have been warned about the possibility of road blockades, vehicle stoppages, tyre burning and traffic disruptions at different locations.

District administrations have also been asked to ensure the normal functioning of government offices and essential services and closely monitor transportation arrangements.

The agitation has received support from the BJD, Congress and Left parties, according to the Home Department communication.

Security arrangements have therefore been strengthened across districts to prevent any untoward incidents during the shutdown.