12-Hour Mayurbhanj Bandh observed over student death

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Mayurbhanj: A 12-hour bandh is being observed across Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday, that is resulting in affecting normal life in several areas. The shutdown is called by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the bandh is being observed from 6 AM to 6 PM.

The impact of the bandh is visible across the district as due to the strike the vehicular movement on national highways are completely disrupted. Shops, markets, schools, and colleges have remained closed, while party workers are staging picketing at multiple locations.

The bandh has been called demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family and strict action against those responsible in connection with the death of a student at Kakabandha Ashram School in Rasgovindpur.

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The Congress party has also extended support to the bandh.

Notably, a Class 5 student, Rupali Besra, died reportedly due to diarrhoea, while several other students of the school were also affected by the outbreak.

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