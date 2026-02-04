12-hour bandh in Athagarh over district status demand

Advertisement

Athagarh; Demanding district status, Athagarh District Action Committee observed a 12-hour bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM on Wednesday demanding district status.

The shops and markets remained closed, and vehicular movement was severely affected as the protesters staged demonstrations at Athagarh–Chandbali square on State Highway No. 65, leading to traffic disruptions.

Traffic on the old Cuttack–Sambalpur road, a key route connecting western Odisha and Chhattisgarh, remained disrupted during the bandh.

The bandh received support from various organisations, including the Athagarh Intellectuals’ Association, Sahitya Academy, Municipal Senior Citizens’ Forum, Athagarh Gadjat Parikrama, and the Athagarh Retired Defence Personnel Association.

Meanwhile, Athagarh Sub-Collector Prahlad Narayan Sharma informed that all the emergency services will be allowed to continue their services. Besides, schools and colleges will remain opened for the students who are writing their exams today.

Speaking about the demand for district status to Athagarh, the Sub-Collector informed that he would bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister.