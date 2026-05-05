12-Foot-Long Rare King Cobra Rescued in Mayurbhanj, watch

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Udala: A 12-foot-long king cobra, locally known as Ahiraj, was rescued from a residential area in Mayurbhanj district on Monday after it entered a chicken shop. The incident took place in Padmapokhari village under the Kaptipada forest range.

A shopkeeper spotted the snake inside a chicken shop and immediately alerted the Kaptipada forest department.

Forest officials, along with members of a local snake helpline, rushed to the spot. By then, the cobra had slipped out of the shop and hidden in a nearby bush.

After an extended search, the team managed to rescue the snake safely. Later, the king cobra, measuring over 12 feet, was released into the Similipal forest.

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Forest officials said the snake is believed to have strayed from the nearby forest area. No injuries were reported during the rescue operation.

Watch the video here:

Massive 12-foot king cobra rescued in Padmapokhari village under Kaptipada forest range in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district #KingCobra #Ahiraj #snakerescued pic.twitter.com/00L8CwQfYR — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) May 5, 2026