12 foot long python rescued in Odisha’s Balasore district, watch

Advertisement

Soro: A 12 foot long python has been rescued in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday. The huge snake was rescured from the Nahanga village under Khaira Police Station limits in the district.

As per information, the python was spotted by the villagers as it had get entangled in the net spread in the backyard of a house.

The villagers immediately informed the Forest Department. However, meanwhile they rescued the snake from the net and gave it a natural treatment.

Meanwhile the Forest Department officials reached the spot and the villagers handed over the snake to them. Upon observation it was seen that the python was about 12 feet long.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

12 foot long python rescued from Nahanga village under Khaira PS limits in Balasore district.#Odisha pic.twitter.com/90SYSaJvyr — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) November 3, 2025