12 foot long crocodile rescued from pond in Kendrapara district, watch

Kendrapara: A 12 foot long crocodile was rescued from the pond of a village in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Friday. After spotting the huge reptile in the village pond, the locals were in panic. The crocodile was rescued from a pond in the Alava village under Pattamundai Municipality of the district.

As per reports, a few people first spotted the huge crocodile in the village pond. Even today morning also the villagers witnessed the crocodile in the pond. It was eating away the fishes. Accordingly, they informed the Forest Department.

After getting information the Forest Department officials reached the village and initiated an operation to rescue the crocodile. After 3 hours of tough effort, they managed to net the huge reptile. Upon observation it was found to be a 12 foot long reptile.

The villagers claimed that fish worth Rs 1.5 lakh had been released into the pond, but the crocodile entered and destroyed everything. They have put the demand with the forest department to compensate for the loss.