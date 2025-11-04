12-foot King Cobra rescued from Baunsapala village in Balasore

Advertisement

Balasore: A massive 12-foot-long King Cobra was recently rescued from a residence at Baunsapala village under Soro police limits in Balasore district.

As per reports, the reptile was found near one Surendra Samal’s residence. After the owner discovered the huge King Cobra, quickly locked the doors and alerted the Forest Department and the Snake Helpline team for help.

On being informed, the rescue team reached the spot and launched an operation to capture the huge cobra safely.

The Forest department and team managed to rescue the giant King Cobra without harm. Later, it was released into a nearby forest area.