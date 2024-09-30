12 feet King Cobra rescued from wood log in Odisha’s Angul dist, watch

By Himanshu
12 feet King Cobra rescued from wood log

Angul: A 12 feet long King Cobra snake was rescued from inside a wood log in Angul district of Odisha. The snake was rescued from the Ghata Sahi near the Tikarparada Forest Range office.

A few Forest Department staff got information that the large snake resting inside a wood log. Accordingly, they visited the spot and found the information true.

Within no time the forest officials called for snake catchers to rescue the snake. Accordingly, Aditya Behera, Biju Bhoi, Chinu Sahu and Soumya Ranjan Sahu from the Snake Helpline went to the spot.

The snake catchers then rescued the snake from within a wood log. Upon observation it was seen that it was a King Cobra snake and length of the reptile was about 12 feet.

Later, the snake was released into the forest at a lonely place to its natural habitat in presence of the Forest officials.

