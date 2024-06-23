12 districts of Odisha to witness lightning and rain

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 districts of Odisha are all set to witness lightning and rain in the next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Koraput within next three hours,” said the Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike,” the weatherman said.

IMD also has issued a yellow warning saying thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Rayagada till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

With the southwest monsoon advancing further and covering the entire state, the weather department is expecting that rain would lash across the State in coming days.

