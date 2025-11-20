12 cattle killed, 6 rescued after pickup van overturns in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Advertisement

Bhadrak: At least 12 cattle were killed while 6 were rescued after a pickup van overturned in Bhadrak district of Odisha at the wee hour of today. The accident took place near Geltua Baramunda.

As per the information, a pickup van carrying cattle overturned in Bhadrak district early this morning, resulting in the death of 12 animals. The incident, which occurred while the vehicle was transporting the cattle illegally from the Agarpada area towards Bhadrak, sparked outrage among local residents, who set the pickup van on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was travelling at high speed. Out of the 18 cattle on board, 12 were killed in the crash. The remaining six animals were rescued by locals.

The incident led to a tense situation as angry residents torched the vehicle. The Bhadrak Rural Police and Fire Brigade promptly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The driver of the pickup van has fled the scene and is currently at large.