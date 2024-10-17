12-14 tigers to be brought to Satkosia: PCCF Susanta Nanda

Bhubaneswar: A total of 12-14 tigers to be brought to the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, which is spread over four districts of Odisha- Angul, Cuttack, Boudh and Nayagarh, informed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda today.

While speaking to the newsmen, the PCCF said that 12-14 tigers to be brought to the Satkosia Tiger Reserve from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) Tiger Recovery Plan within a five-year timeframe.

“Earlier, the local people had expressed their displeasure when tigress Sundari was reintroduced in the Tiger Reserve to restore the ecosystem, which is why the mission failed. But forest department has strengthened the infrastructure with the aim to translocate tigers with the co-operation of the local people representatives, however, the State government will take the final decision,” Nanda said.

Meanwhile, Additional Principal Secretary of Forest Department, Satyabrata Sahu, along with Wildlife PCCF and others flagged-off 12 specially designed patrolling vehicles for Satkosia Tiger Reserve. The flagging-off ceremony was held at Bharatpur Sanctuary in Bhubaneswar.

This apart, patrolling vans, with GPS navigation and wildlife rescue facility, have also been provided to Balukhand Sanctuary and Kapilas Sanctuary.