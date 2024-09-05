1103 people died due to lightning in Odisha in last 5 years: Minister in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1103 people died due to lightning in Odisha in the last 5 years, answered Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari in the Assembly today while answering to a question put by an MLA.

As per reports, the minister informed in the house that in the last five years, 1103 people have died in the state due to lightning. Odisha is ahead of other states in lightning deaths. 542 people died due to lightning in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister also said that Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Balasore districts have more thunderstorms. Areas that have more mineral resources get more lightning.

Thunderstorms are more common before monsoon and during monsoon rains.

In Odisha the government normally provides ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of a person for lightning death.

Palm trees are being planted to prevent lightning strikes. Rs 7 crores have been given by the forest department to plant palm trees across the state, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari replied in the House.